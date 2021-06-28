65 Division Initiates Distribution of Relief Packs to Religious Places

With the objective of providing relief and alleviating hardships, being faced by Buddhist monks and nuns in remote temples/monasteries due to COVID-19 pandemic and imposed travel restrictions, the 65 Division HQ troops under the Security Force HQ-Wanni on account of Poson Poya day (24) took steps to provide those places with essentials and dry rations following sponsorship, provided by an expatriate in Canada.

Mr Moris Sonders Jayathilaka in Canada showing his generosity towards the project following coordination made by Lieutenant Colonel J D U T Kumara, Civil Affairs Officer of the 65 Division lent his sponsorship to Major General, Tikiri Dissanayaka, General Officer Commanding, 65 Division for conduct of the project.

Those relief packs were accordingly offered to the Sri Pannanananda Temple at Pirappanmaduwa, Sri Sadhasiri Maha Viharaya, Selalihinigama, Sri Sudaharma Meheni Aramya Selalihinigama, Sujatharama Meheni Aramaya Nandamithragama, Etambagaskada Rajamha Viharaya and Sri Bodhimalu Viharaya Kokeliya. The distribution was conducted under the guidelines stipulated for prevention of COVID- 19 pandemic.

The 65 Division after close observation on the difficulties of those places decided to provide all possible relief assistance with the participation of Major General Tikiri Dissanayaka, General Officer Commanding.