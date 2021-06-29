Committee report on the incidents that took place in Parliament on April 21, will be presented to the Speaker next week

The Committee appointed to look in to the incidents that took place in Parliament chamber and its premises on April 21, 2021 that met June (28) decided to submit its report to the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane next week.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Hon. Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya. Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Imtiaz Bakeer Marker, R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M.A Sumanthiran are also members of the committee.

This Committee was appointed by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on 23rd April to recommend necessary steps that should be taken to prevent a recurrence of the situation similar to that which occurred on 21st April.

Accordingly, the Committee has considered at length the possible adverse effects of such incidents on the entire Parliament and has also discussed short-term and long- term measures that can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. A full report in this regard is to be submitted to the Speaker.