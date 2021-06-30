New FAO Country Representative calls on the Foreign Minister

Newly appointed Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to Sri Lanka Vimlendra Sharan called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Foreign Ministry, 28 June, 2021.

Welcoming the FAO Representative Sharan to Sri Lanka, Minister Gunawardena thanked the FAO for its continuous support extended to Sri Lanka. He particularly appreciated the valuable contribution being made by the FAO to Sri Lanka through various projects related to the improvement and development of agriculture, fisheries, livestock, preserving and rehabilitating of forestry and biodiversity.

While elaborating the Sri Lanka’s policy on organic fertilizers, Minister Gunawardena sought technical assistance from the FAO to formulate a fast-track programme to switch into resilient, sustainable agricultural practices.

The FAO Representative recalled Sri Lanka’s fruitful relations with the FAO since the FAO’s establishment in Sri Lanka which is well documented. He noted that the FAO is very keen to work closely with the Government of Sri Lanka to achieve the common objectives of sustainable food and nutrition security in the country.

Minister Gunawardena expressed his confidence on the excellent cooperation between the Government of Sri Lanka and the FAO will be further strengthened under the new FAO Representative in the years to come.