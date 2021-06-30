Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa meets with Omani Investors

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa met with an Omani investors delegation from Shumookh Investment and Services SAOC which is the investment arm of Madayn - The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates of the Sultanate of Oman, at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The Omani delegation comprised of Ambassador of Oman to Sri Lanka Al-Sheikh Jumah Hamdan Al-Shehhi, Shumookh Investment Chief Executive Officer Eng. Musallam Juma Al Hadaifi, Executive Director Abdullah Al Bulushi, First Secretary Mohammed Al Mukhaini of the Omani Embassy in Colombo and Shumookh Legal Counsel Robin Mande.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Omani delegation discussed on ways and means to enhance economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Oman including investment opportunities in particular.

The Omani delegation also met with State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal at the Ministry of Finance in Colombo and explored areas for investment opportunities. They also held a series of meetings including with officials of different Ministries, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and with the Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman jointly with the Embassy of Oman in Sri Lanka organized the above visit of the Omani investors under the investment bubble concept.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad stated that the above visit of a delegation from the high-profiled establishment - Madayn Oman to Sri Lanka, would open new vistas for economic cooperation between the two countries.