Contributions made by 99x Technology 4.5million LKR worth of medical equipment to Kalubowila and Wathupitiwala Hospital

The Chairman of 99x technology Dag Honningsvåg met Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Norway Godfrey Cooray, Minister Counsellor Nilanthini Arulpiragasam and the Staff of the Embassy to discuss the assistance and support provided by them to Kalubowila and Wathupitiwala Base Hospitals towards urgent medical needs.

99x Technology have contributed more than 190,000 NOK worth of equipment for both hospitals on two key national initiatives as to response the crisis in Sri Lanka.

Kalubowila Hospital High Dependency Unit (HDU): providing medical equipment to the value of NOK 46,250 in the form of Intermittent pneumatic compressor devices (2 units) and Portable suction apparatus devices (3 units)

· Intermittent pneumatic compressor device 2 units (NOK 24,500)

· Portable suction apparatus device 3 units (NOK 21,750)

Wathupitiwala Base Hospital: Provided a container-based facility to setup a PCR testing lab at a cost of NOK 145,500. This involved sourcing and fitting-out two 40-feet container units, complete with partitioning and air-conditioning.

The above medical equipment and PCR lab have been given on the instructions of Ambassador Cooray in collaboration with 99x Chairman Honningsvåg. Ambassador Cooray thanked Chairman Honningsvåg and the staff for initiating this programme.

The 99x Technology founded in 2000 which is a niche software product engineering company based in Sri Lanka with offices in Norway and Australia. The company equipped with full stack product engineers as well as lifecycle solutions provider, generating long term recurring revenues. The firm’s key value lies in its understanding of the Nordic market, a unique product engineering methodology, high quality delivery process and team of product engineers. 99x Technology has developed over 175 software products impacting millions of people across the globe. More than 300 Sri Lankan Software Engineers from Moratuwa University and Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) are employed based in Sri Lanka. 99x Technology is one of the Asia’s highest ranked workplaces, meeting highest customer satisfaction. The best workplaces for women 2019, the best workplaces in Sri Lanka 2019, Asia’s best workplaces amongst SME’s. 99x caters for multiple sectors as healthcare, automotive, energy, travel and tourism, Government and several industries in the Nordic Region up to date. Team of engineers backed with multi-domain expertise in over 30 leading technologies, as example ‘Java’, ‘Ruby’, ‘microsoft.net’,’jenkins’, etc.

Chairman Honningsvåg handed over the purchasing documents to the hospitals and the work done with photos to Ambassador Cooray. Further, he wished the Government of Sri Lanka every success to mitigate and manage the current wave of infections. The team 99x will continue to identify and support relief efforts in Sri Lanka.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Oslo