New High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka pays courtesy call on Commander of the Navy

His Excellency Tareq Md Ariful Islam, the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (09th July 2021).

This turned out to be the first official meeting between His Excellency Tareq Md Ariful Islam and Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, after the former assumed his office as High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka.

In a congratulatory remark, Commander of the Navy expressed his best wishes to the new Bangladesh envoy, to perform his entrusted duties. The subsequent discussion between them focused on long-standing relationship between the navies of two countries as well as several matters of bilateral importance.

The event was also attended by the Defence Advisor at the High Commission for the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Colombo, Commodore Md Shafiul Bari. The cordial discussion came to a close with an exchange of mementoes to mark the importance of the occasion.