Navy relief teams deployed prior flood threat in several areas

Sri Lanka Navy deployed 08 relief teams in several areas in the Kalutara, Rathnapura and Galle districts (10th July 2021) to provide relief to the people, in preparation for possible flood risk in above areas with heavy rains brought by inclement weather.

Responding to the developing situation, the Western Naval Command sent 01 flood relief team to Paragoda area in the Kalutara district and 05 Navy relief teams to Rathnapura New Town, Delgoda, Kukulegama, and Ayagama areas in the Rathnapura district. Similarly, the Southern Naval Command deployed 02 Navy relief teams in Hiniduma and Eppala areas as well.

Besides, 25 Navy flood relief teams in the Western Naval Command and 12 teams in the Southern Naval Command are being kept on standby for prompt deployment, with a view to provide relief to the people in the event of adverse weather conditions.