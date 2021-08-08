Navy takes hold of smuggled stock of sea cucumber worth over Rs. 16 million

A special operation conducted by Navy in the beach area of Keerimundalama, Kalpitiya (04th ) led to the apprehension of 07 suspects who were attempting to smuggle about 820kg of dried sea cucumber into the island by sea routes.

Making a strong commitment to fence off smuggling activities via sea routes, Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations in island’s waters. In a similar operation, the Northwestern Naval Command managed to find about 820kg of dried sea cucumber in 16 sacks, after searching 02 suspicious dinghies at Keerimundalama beach today. Further, 04 suspects in connection to the incident and the 02 dinghies were also taken into naval custody. Moreover, the Navy also held 03 more suspects remaining at the beach to transport the stock of sea cucumber, with a lorry during this operation.

The market price of the seized stock of sea cucumber is believed to be over Rs. 16 million.

The entire operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force to arrest the spread of the pandemic. The accused held in it were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, from 26 to 44 years of age. Meanwhile, the apprehended suspects together with the stock of sea cucumber, dinghies and the lorry will be handed over to the Customs Preventive Office in Katunayake for onward legal proceedings.