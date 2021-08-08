Steps taken to provide Korean job opportunities delayed due to Covid situation immediately - Foreign Minister 

All steps have been taken to expedite the sending of Sri Lankans for Korean employment opportunities which have been delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said at a meeting of Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign held in Parliament recently (04).

The Minister said that the matter had already been discussed at the diplomatic level and that the Korean Ambassador had made a special proposal to provide employment opportunities to Sri Lankans in the agricultural sector in Korea. However, due to the delay in the prevailing Covid situation, all relevant steps are already being taken, the Minister said.



The Minister was speaking when Parliamentarian Gamini Waleboda said that there was an opportunity for Sri Lankans to work in Korea.

Addressing the committee, Member of Parliament Gevidu Kumaratunga said that ‘The Overseas Operations Act’ passed by the British Parliament has exempted British soldiers from war crimes committed abroad five years ago. In this context, it is not justifiable to make allegations of human rights abuses even when the Sri Lankan Army stands up for the security of its homeland, he said.

He also pointed out that the voices must be raised against the use of human rights in opposition to the independence of countries. He also called for action to be taken to reveal to the world the true situation of the Sri Lankan Army which has set an example to the world by launching a humanitarian operation.

Commenting on this, Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage stated that the matter is being studied. The Foreign Secretary said that the people of the North and East of the country will be given back their lands and that the international community will be made aware of all these matters.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that Sri Lanka had also expressed its views in this regard at the last Human Rights Council in Geneva. He also said that a special Presidential Commission chaired by Supreme Court Judge Nawaz has been appointed to gather evidence in this regard. An interim report of this commission has been submitted to the President and steps have been taken to inform the British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, the Minister said.

Also, MP Chandima Weerakkody pointed out that since many countries have labeled Sri Lanka as a "red country" in this Covid situation, separate relations should be maintained with the relevant countries to change this attitude towards Sri Lanka. He also pointed out that the appointment of a Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India has been delayed for two years.

State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya stated that a strategic plan has been prepared with the relevant parties for this purpose. Although this is difficult in practice with the situation prevailing in some countries, the state minister explained that all steps are being taken for this. It was also revealed that a High Commissioner to India will assume duties on the 15th of this month.

MP S. Rasamanikkam pointed out that since most of the public issues related to foreign affairs come to the MPs, a coordinating officer should be appointed at the ministerial level. The Foreign Secretary stated that necessary steps will be taken to resolve this issue.



Mr. Rasamanikkam also inquired about the launch of a ferry service between Rameshwaran in Tamil Nadu and Thalai Mannar. The Foreign Secretary stated that the Indian side has agreed to this and that the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Ports have not reached a final decision in this regard.

Member of Parliament (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, brought to the notice of the committee that the conduct of foreign service examinations has been delayed. The Foreign Secretary said that the conduct of the examination has been delayed due to the prevailing situation and that the Department of Examinations will take immediate action in this regard. It was revealed that this examination was held in 2018 for the last time and currently there are vacancies for officers. Therefore, arrangements have been made by the Department of Examinations to conduct the examination and after that interview will be conducted by the Ministerial level to fill the relevant vacancies, the Foreign Secretary said.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign chaired by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was attended by State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, Members of Parliament Dilan Perera, S. Rasamanikkam, Gamini Waleboda, Dr. Suren Raghavan, , Yadamini Gunawardena and Sudath Manjula, Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage. The other officers joined the meeting online.