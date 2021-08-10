Representative of Sri Lanka to the State of Palestine Nawalage Bennet Cooray presents Letters of Credence

Representative of Sri Lanka to the State of Palestine Nawalage Bennet Cooray presented Letters of Credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine Dr. Riad Al-Malki at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Ramallah, Palestine.

During the meeting, that followed the presentation of Letters of Credence, Minister Al-Malki appreciated the longstanding ties with Sri Lanka and stated that Palestine is keen to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in various aspects, especially with the development projects of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) and reactivating the Sri Lankan project “the Mahinda Rajapaksa Vocational Training Centre in Beitunia”.

Representative Cooray conveying greetings and best wishes from Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to Minister Al-Malki, expressed the commitment of Sri Lanka to further advance and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Representative Cooray pointed out that due to the prevailing global pandemic, it would take a while to process the starting of the Mahinda Rajapaksa Vocational Training Centre.

Minister Al-Malki expressed his gratitude for the support extended and the stance of the Sri Lankan Government on the Palestinian cause and Palestinian people in all international fora.

Representative Cooray stressed the solidarity that Sri Lanka shares with Palestine and its people and their right to establish an independent state. He expressed his willingness to strengthen the special relations nurtured between Sri Lanka and Palestine covering a multitude of areas.

Representative Office of Sri Lanka

Ramallah