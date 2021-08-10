Navy supports COVID-19 vaccination drive

In addition, arrangements have also been made to conduct the same vaccination at Elapitiwela Chandrawansha Vidyalaya in Welisara and St Mary's Vidyalaya, Uswetakeiyawa by Navy medics, beginning from (09th August). Supporting the COVID-19 vaccination programme carried out by the Armed Forces focusing on the general public to control the transmission of the pandemic, the Navy joined hands with the vaccination efforts.

Accelerating the vaccination programme set about by the Government to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Navy came forward to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to the general public. As such, the Navy medical staff attached to the Navy Headquarters Hospital and Navy General Hospital-Welisara will be conducting the inoculation at the Lighthouse premises on Chaithya Road (from 08th August) and Elapitiwela Chandrawansha Vidyalaya in Welisara and St Mary's Vidyalaya, Uswetakeiyawa (from 09th August) to people over 30 years of age.

Meanwhile, all these vaccination drives have been organized keeping to the COVID-19 protocols in force and the Navy will continue to pledge its support for the Government COVID-19 vaccination drive in the future as well.