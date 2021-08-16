Two More New Houses for Retired War Heroes Warmed at Sippukulam & Medirigiriya

General Shavendra Silva attending the inauguration of the 3rd new house, built at Sippukulam, Anuradhapura for another retired disabled War Hero, Staff Sergeant J.W.P Disanayake of the 2 SF Regiment commended his role during operations at Welioya in 2008 when an LTTE fire unexpectedly disabled him.

Delivering the keys of the new house to the beneficiary amid religious blessings, the day's Chief Guest unveiled a plaque and shared a few thoughts with the War Hero's wife and two children and invited the children to cut a ribbon and open the main door. A gift parcel containing essentials was also presented to the family by the Army Chief, together with Mrs Sujeewa Nelson.

With guidance given by Colonel of the Regiment, SF, the 2 Special Forces Regiment troops under the close supervision of the Center Commandant, Special Forces Regiment HQ and the Commanding Officer, 2 Special Forces Regiment erected the new house with funds allocated by the Directorate of Veteran Affairs and the SF Regimental HQ at a cost Rs 1.5 million.

The final segment of the day's itinerary for opening of another new house meanwhile got underway at Medirigiriya, Hingurakgoda where General Shavendra Silva, Colonel of the Regiment, Gajaba Regiment during a brief ceremony amidst Buddhist observances handed over the keys of a new house, erected by Gajaba Regiment troops to the retired beneficiary, War Hero, Corporal W K G Vijitha Kumara of GR at Medirigiriya, Hingurakgoda. The ribbon-cutting and unveiling of a plaque to that effect followed the warming of the new house.

Senior Officers, General Officers Commanding, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, state officials and family members of all those two families, relatives and troops who contributed to the construction participated in those warming ceremonies, conducted in strict adherence to current health guidelines.

SL Army