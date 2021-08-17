August 18, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara, and Batticaloa districts

    August 18, 2021
    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara, and Batticaloa districts

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 18 AUGUST 2021

    Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara, and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

    Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

    « 3609 Covid infections reported today Two tons of medical equipment donated by Sri Lankan community in Australia sent to Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya