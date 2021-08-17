Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara, and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in Western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.