November 18, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces

    November 18, 2021
    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 17 NOVEMBER 2021

    Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm
    can be expected at some places.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

     

    « HE the President Observes Preparatory Opening Arrangements at ‘Sanda Hiru Seya’ 272 vacancies in the Department of Immigration and Emigration as at October 2021 – COPA reveals »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya