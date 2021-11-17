Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm

can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.