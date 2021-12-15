Webinar held to Promote Trade and Investments between Sri Lanka and Kuwait

Beginning the meeting, Musab Al-Nisf of the KCCI, who moderated the event, briefed the participants on the general business environment in Kuwait and explained the process of
entering the Kuwait market.
Addressing the participants, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kuwait Mohammed Jauhar highlighted the importance of trade relations between the two countries, noting that the
relations predate the establishment of formal diplomatic relations. He urged the Kuwaiti business community to help to train Sri Lankans for employment in unskilled and semi-
skilled categories, while commending the Sri Lankan workforce in Kuwait for being efficient and trustworthy employees. The Ambassador also took the opportunity to promote Sri
Lanka’s touristic attractions, which are ranked among the top travel destinations worldwide, and invited the participants to visit Sri Lanka.
President of the NCCSL Buddika Nandipala expressed hope that the webinar would enhance relations between the business communities of both countries, following the signing of
the MOU between the two chambers in January, 2020.
Chairman & Chief Executive of the SLEDB Suresh De Mel enlightened the gathering on products and services available for export. The SLEDB has been working with the
Embassy to promote Sri Lanka’s exports to Kuwait and helped host the webinar.
Executive Director of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Prasanjith Wijayatilake presented, in detail, investment opportunities in Sri Lanka as well as the benefits Sri Lanka
provides to potential investors.
Fidah Homoud Alrashidi of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition of Kuwait informed the participants on the opportunities available for the Sri Lankan community in the
food and nutrition sector.
Over 60 participants from the private sector in both the countries took part at the event, while arrangements were made for simultaneous B2B meetings. Counsellor of the Embassy
of Sri Lanka Kethma Rajapaksha Yapa coordinated the organization of the webinar.
Embassy of Sri Lanka
Kuwait