Webinar held to Promote Trade and Investments between Sri Lanka and Kuwait

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait, in collaboration with the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL)and the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (SLEDB), organized a webinar on 6 December, 2021 with the objective of enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

Beginning the meeting, Musab Al-Nisf of the KCCI, who moderated the event, briefed the participants on the general business environment in Kuwait and explained the process of

entering the Kuwait market.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kuwait Mohammed Jauhar highlighted the importance of trade relations between the two countries, noting that the

relations predate the establishment of formal diplomatic relations. He urged the Kuwaiti business community to help to train Sri Lankans for employment in unskilled and semi-

skilled categories, while commending the Sri Lankan workforce in Kuwait for being efficient and trustworthy employees. The Ambassador also took the opportunity to promote Sri

Lanka’s touristic attractions, which are ranked among the top travel destinations worldwide, and invited the participants to visit Sri Lanka.

President of the NCCSL Buddika Nandipala expressed hope that the webinar would enhance relations between the business communities of both countries, following the signing of

the MOU between the two chambers in January, 2020.

Chairman & Chief Executive of the SLEDB Suresh De Mel enlightened the gathering on products and services available for export. The SLEDB has been working with the

Embassy to promote Sri Lanka’s exports to Kuwait and helped host the webinar.

Executive Director of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Prasanjith Wijayatilake presented, in detail, investment opportunities in Sri Lanka as well as the benefits Sri Lanka

provides to potential investors.

Fidah Homoud Alrashidi of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition of Kuwait informed the participants on the opportunities available for the Sri Lankan community in the

food and nutrition sector.

Over 60 participants from the private sector in both the countries took part at the event, while arrangements were made for simultaneous B2B meetings. Counsellor of the Embassy

of Sri Lanka Kethma Rajapaksha Yapa coordinated the organization of the webinar.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Kuwait