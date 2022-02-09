Awareness programme conducted on rich biodiversity of Mannar

An awareness programme to shed light on Mannar area, its biodiversity and migratory birds was held at SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command on 05th February 2022. The programme was conducted by Prof. Sampath Seneviratne of the University of Colombo.

Sampath Seneviratne who is a Professor in Zoology at the Department of Zoology and Environment Sciences, University of Colombo, is also a research scientist and an environmentalist. The programme mainly focused on the importance of Mannar for long distance migratory birds and other rare bird species. Besides, he also appreciated the role played by the Navy in the conservation of birds in the sand banks of Mannar and its environs.

The programme was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and it was attended by Deputy Area Commander North Central Naval Area, Commodore Nilantha Hewawitharana and a group of naval personnel.

SL Navy