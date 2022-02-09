Awareness programme conducted on rich biodiversity of Mannar

Sampath Seneviratne who is a Professor in Zoology at the Department of Zoology and Environment Sciences, University of Colombo, is also a research scientist and an environmentalist. The programme mainly focused on the importance of Mannar for long distance migratory birds and other rare bird species. Besides, he also appreciated the role played by the Navy in the conservation of birds in the sand banks of Mannar and its environs.
The programme was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and it was attended by Deputy Area Commander North Central Naval Area, Commodore Nilantha Hewawitharana and a group of naval personnel.
SL Navy