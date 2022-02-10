Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions



The Committee of Selection appointed Hon. Ministers Gamini Lokuge, Hon. State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Nimal Lanza, Janaka Wakkumbura, S. Viyalanderan, Thenuka Vidanagamage, Jeevan Thondaman and Hon. Members of Parliament Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Dilip Wedaarachchi, Manusha Nanayakkara, K. Kader Masthan, Ashoka Priyantha, Sivagnanam Sreetharan, Thushara Indunil Amarasena, Mujibur Rahman, Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Waruna Liyanage, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi, Geetha Samanmalee Kumarasinghe, Kulasingam Dhileeban, Nipuna Ranawaka to serve in the Committee on Public Petitions in terms of the Provisions of the Standing Order 122 (1) of the Parliament.





Accordingly, the Hon. Member of Parliament Rohini Kumari Wijerathna has been appointed in lieu of Hon. Member of Parliament Kumara Welgama and Hon. Sivagnanam Sreetharan has been appointed in lieu Hon. Member of Parliament S.M.M. Muszhaaraff who served in the first sitting of the Ninth Parliament as a member of this Committee. Discussions were held at the Committee on how to pay special attention to the petitions submitted to the Committee on Public Petitions and how to connect directly with the public. It was also discussed for the Committee on Public Petitions to meet two or three days a week during the sessions of Parliament to expedite the process of resolving of public petitions.