Prof. Tissa Vitarana re-appointed as the COPA Chairman

MP, Prof. Tissa Vitarana was elected as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) for the Second Session of the ninth Parliament. Prof. Tissa Vitarana’s name was proposed by State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara and seconded by MP Ashok Abeysinghe at the inaugural committee meeting of the second session of ninth Parliament held Feb; (10) at the Parliament premises.



Prof. Tissa Vitarana also served as the Chairman of the COPA during the first session of the ninth Parliament.



The Committee Members were recently appointed by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Standing Order 119 (1) of Parliament. Accordingly, Minister Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, MPs Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, K. Kader Masthan, Mohomad Muzammil, Sivagnanam Shritharan, Hesha Withanage, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara and (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya are the members of the committee.

It is the duty of the Committee on Public Accounts with the assistance of the Auditor General to examine the accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure and such other accounts laid before Parliament as the Committee may think fit.

Minister Udaya Gammanpila, State Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranaweera, MPs Tissa Attanayake, Niroshan Perera, Ashok Abeysinghe, Mohomad Muzammil, Sivagnanam Shritharan, (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara were present at the committee meeting held today at Parliament.