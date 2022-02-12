Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha joins hands with LuLu to launch “Taste of Sri Lanka” Sri Lankan Produce and Food Mart

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha, in coordination with Lulu Group, launched a multifaceted Sri Lanka Promotional Event titled “Taste of Sri Lanka” “Sri Lanka Handloom and Batik Saree Fest”, with a view to augment the image of the country, amongst the nationals of Qatar and foreign expatriates, residing in the State of Qatar.

The event was organized to coincide with the celebrations of the 74th anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka. Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar Mafaz Mohideen inaugurated this mega event on 06 February 2022 along with Director Lulu Group at LuLu Hypermarket in D-Ring Road in Doha Dr. Mohamed Althaf Musliam Veetil. A large number of invitees and guests including corporate leaders and businessmen, importers of goods and services from Sri Lanka, members of the media, among others, attended the ceremony. The event will showcase in all 17 Lulu Hypermarket Stores in Qatar until 12 February 2022. Lulu Group International is one of the largest retail chains in Asia and the largest in the Middle East region.

This week-long Sri Lanka produce and food mart presents a unique experience to local and expatriate customers with a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, specially imported from Sri Lanka, offered at promotional prices. This year’s event has a number of new products and goods displayed and marketed such as Kithul flour with Cinnamon, preserved food items, authentic spices, various kinds of biscuits and confectionary products. Many diversities of healthy organic coconut products such as coconut cream, coconut milk and cold-pressed coconut oil were displayed with discounted prices. A variety of tea and tea-based herbal infusions with turmeric, chamomile and other herbs from signature plantations around Sri Lanka, were also marketed at the event.

The event aims to bring alive the unique culinary heritage of Sri Lanka, which is a blend of many colonial influences — British, Dutch and Portuguese as well as pan-Asian with Indian (especially South Indian) influences. Many of the invitees were highly impressed of the authentic Sri Lankan cuisine showcased at the inaugural ceremony.

Another main attraction of this mega event was the “Sri Lanka Handloom and Batik Saree Fest”. The promotion of Sri Lankan Handloom and Batik Sarees was a result of discussions held by the State Minister of Regional Cooperation during his visit to Qatar in October 2021 and by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar Mafaz Mohideen with the Lulu Group. The stall consisted of a number of Sri Lankan handloom and batik sarees along with eco-friendly handicrafts. The initiative was aimed at facilitating local handloom and batik producers to access untapped overseas markets whilst augmenting the export basket.

The Embassy facilitated Sri Lanka’s participation at this event as a way forward in bolstering trade, tourism and cultural promotion in the State of Qatar.