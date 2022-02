Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia P.M Amza met Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al. Hajraf at the Council Headquarters in Riyadh on 8 February, 2022.

At a cordial meeting, both sides discussed the matters of mutual interest ranging from expanding trade, employment, tourism and investment between the member countries of the GCC and Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador and Secretary General also explored the possibilities of entering into a framework agreement between Sri Lanka and GCC with the view to further expand the cooperation between Sri Lanka and GCC countries.