February 13, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night

    February 13, 2022
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 13 FEBRUARY 2022

    Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

    Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts. Heavy showers about 100mm can be
    expected at some places in North-Central and Eastern provinces and Matale district.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and western provinces, and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

     

    « Govt.’s expectation is to create intellectuals, who are resilient to social changes – President Army Chief Reviews Preparation of Food Varieties for ORs at SLNG Regimental HQ »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya