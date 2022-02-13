Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts. Heavy showers about 100mm can be

expected at some places in North-Central and Eastern provinces and Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night. Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and western provinces, and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.