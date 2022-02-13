Army Chief Reviews Preparation of Food Varieties for ORs at SLNG Regimental HQ

During an unannounced visit to the Sri Lanka National Guard (SLNG) Regimental Headquarters in Wehera (Feb 12), General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army took time off to gain a first-hand experience by inspecting and reviewing meal preparation procedures in the SLNG cook houses to ensure that the best of the best food quantities of high quality and nutritional standards are provided to soldiers.

Closely observing how vegetables, spices and other ingredients are chopped and prepared for set menus, meant for Other Ranks in their Mess, General Shavendra Silva tasted some of those cooked curries for quality and standards and shared thoughts with chefs, cooks and kitchen staff. He also eargerly looked at varieties of spices, cooking utensils and hygienic standards of those cook houses before he moved into the storage room for dry rations, etc.

Likewise, he did not forget to look at available facilities and capacities in the mess halls before he moved to have a look at the Coporals' Club at the SLNG HQ.

The Army Chief maintains that all Army soldiers on duty round the clock for the best interests of the Nation should be provided a decent meal with necessary nutrients of quality and correct portions, having cooked them using best hygienic methods.

Few Senior Officers at the Regimental HQ joined the Army Chief during the visit to the location.