Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantotaand Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.