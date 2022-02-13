Calling Papers for the Third Volume of the Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha Refereed Academic Journal

Director Legislative Services and Acting Director for the Department of Communications Mr. H. E. Janakantha Silva announced the initiation of the third volume of the Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha Refereed Academic Journal at this occasion. Accordingly, papers will be accepted for the third volume under 11 subtopics falling under the main theme '';Trends of Globalization, Anti-Globalization and Parliamentary Process'' untill the 24 th of April.

The purpose of compiling the journal & Parliamenthu Sara Sanhitha” is to share the knowledge regarding the legislative process with the public. This refereed scholarly book is a publication of the Department of Communications of Parliament and two volumes of this journal have been published so far.





Papers can be submitted reviewing the following sub topics under the main theme New trends of Globalization, Anti-Globalization and Parliamentary process.

 Social Media, Community Participation and Community Perception of Parliament

 Globalization and International Relations

 Legislative power of Parliament and Democracy

 Information Society, Communication, Legislative process and Democracy

 Representative Democracy under the New Normal

 Women and Youth in Politics

 Political Culture, Socialization, democracy and Education

 Parliamentary Communication and National Language Policy

 Legislative Process and the Impact of Media

 The Virtual Space and Reconsidering Democracy

 Well-being of Persons with Disabilities

Format

Abstract: 200 – 300 words

Key Words: Minimum 3 Maximum 5

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Analysis

4. Conclusion

5. Reference

Guidelines

1. Papers should be withing a limit of 3000-5000 words

2. Paper Submissions are accepted in Sinhala, Tamil or English

3. Sinahla Font: FM Abhaya | English: Times New Roman | Tamil: Bamini

4. Font Size: Sinhala and Tamil 12 | English: 11

5. Space between lines: 1.5

6. Page number should be included at the bottom of the page

7. Reference Style: APA

Further information can be obtained from, Mr. Asiri Hapugoda (Media Officer) on 0778886676 and 0112 777328. Articles prepared should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before 24.04.2022.