National programme on Green Sri Lanka - “Sema Ayek - Ek Pelayak” (Each One - One Plant)

Rupees 2000 million has been allocated under the budget proposals of 2022 for implementing appropriate programmes to enhance the forest area / coverage with better vegetation eradicating invasive plant species securing the hydro - catchment areas as well as escalating the forest cover up to 30% by 2025 securing the existing the forest cover in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Ministry of WildLife and Forest Conservation expects to implement the following projects.

* Establishment of 200 forest villages

* Implementation of planting programmes within schools and national institutions of education.

* Establishment of herbal gardens island - wide

* Implementation of planting programmes within religious venues.

* Implementation of planting programmes within the banks of reservoirs, irrigation reserves as well as hydro catchment areas.

* Implementation of planting programmes within the lands areas of government institution premises, semi - government institution premises, corporation, board and statutory institution premises.

* Implementation of planting programmes within lands managed by estate companies as well as private owned lands.

* Establishment of islandwide plant nurseries.

* Implementation of a series of publicity programmes for making aware school students and community in regard to wildlife and forest conservation.

* Identification of appropriate plant species for forest cultivation and implement research programmes joined with Universities for development.