Establishment of a cluster / network of home shops for women enterprises.



A provision of rupees 15,000 million has been allocated from the budget 2022 for the programme to establish a home shop network for the women entrepreneurs, with the objective of creating ‘one women entrepreneur to one village’ through supporting to supply the entrepreneurship guidance and the initial capital across identifying the women entrepreneurs prefer entrepreneurship in rural family units.

Necessary guidance to identify relevant entrepreneurs will be done by the Divisional Secretaries followed by the guidance of the regional development committee subject to the instructions of the task force to eradicate poverty.

The selected female entrepreneur will be able to reserve a space of 200 - 400 square feet of building space either from their home space or renovating their home or by getting the Road Development Authority or the National Housing Development Authority to construct the room either way.

The proposed beneficiaries selected under special criteria of Sahana Malla (the relief pack) will be able to obtain their pack of locally manufactured food items and other essential commodities for an amount of Rs. 2,000/- under concessionary prices. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted to them by the Minister of Trade for taking steps to implement the said programme.