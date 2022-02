Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill (Feb-14) aftrenoon.

The Bill was taken for debated in Parliament on the 8 th and was passed with amendments. This amends the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act, No. 66 of 1981 by changing its long title to " Lalith Athulathmudali Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act”



Accordingly, the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2022 came to effect from Feb 14.