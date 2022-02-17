February 17, 2022
    Funds Raised through Direct Issuance of Sri Lanka Development Bonds

    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) introduced various measures to encourage investments in Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs).

    Validating the effectiveness of the measures introduced, funds amounting to USD 111.5 million have been raised through direct issuance of SLDBs from 01st January to 15th February 2022.

    The investments in SLDBs during the above period were spread across maturities ranging from 3 months to 5 years, attracting large volume as well as small ticket eligible investors. In collaboration with certain Sri Lankan Missions, the CBSL has also made contact with eligible investors in those jurisdictions to further popularise investments in SLDBs.

