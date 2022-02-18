February 18, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    National Conference of All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association held under the patronage of President

    February 18, 2022
    National Conference of All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association held under the patronage of President

    The 9th National Conference of the All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo (Feb 16).

    The All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association (APLA) is an organisation founded in 2004 by a group of tuition teachers from all over Sri Lanka. It has a membership of over 3,500, representing a wide range of fields including university professors, lecturers, professionals, and teachers from public schools.

    The 9th National Conference of the APLA and their Annual Election of office bearers was held on Feb 16. President Rajapaksa launched the ‘Green Teacher’ website and presented souvenirs to four former presidents and a member of the Association.

    Dr. Amith Pussella, President of the Association, and members of the Executive Council presented a memento to the President.

    Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Sisira Jayakody, Seetha Arambepola, MPs Gunapala Ratnasekera, Wasantha Yapa Bandara and others were also present.

    « Investment Insights on Port City and Cinnamon Life Presented to International Audience “One Country, One Law” Task Force meets with Justice, Foreign and Public Security Ministers »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya