National Conference of All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association held under the patronage of President

The 9th National Conference of the All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo (Feb 16).

The All Island Professional Lecturers’ Association (APLA) is an organisation founded in 2004 by a group of tuition teachers from all over Sri Lanka. It has a membership of over 3,500, representing a wide range of fields including university professors, lecturers, professionals, and teachers from public schools.

The 9th National Conference of the APLA and their Annual Election of office bearers was held on Feb 16. President Rajapaksa launched the ‘Green Teacher’ website and presented souvenirs to four former presidents and a member of the Association.

Dr. Amith Pussella, President of the Association, and members of the Executive Council presented a memento to the President.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Sisira Jayakody, Seetha Arambepola, MPs Gunapala Ratnasekera, Wasantha Yapa Bandara and others were also present.