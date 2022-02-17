Investment Insights on Port City and Cinnamon Life Presented to International Audience

With Colombo Port City and Cinnamon Life emerging as Sri Lanka’s most attractive investment opportunities in the property and leisure sectors, a webinar hosted recently by the Sri Lanka Canada Business Council (SLCBC) of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce offered potential investors a unique opportunity to gain investor insights into the two projects.



Senior executives representing the two projects presented unique features, strategic growth plans and early-bird investment insights to an international audience at the webinar, furthering the SLCBC’s efforts to promote bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer between Sri Lanka and Canada by highlighting Sri Lanka’s emergence as a globally attractive investment destination. Ms. Nabiha Mohamed - Manager of Strategy and Business Development of Port City, Colombo appraised participants of the opportunities in hospitality and tourism, ICT/BPM, maritime and logistics and financial services as FDI drivers, as well as the benefits of the Port City Act which would enhance the ease of doing business and prioritise FDIs.

Mr. Dileep Mudadeniya – Head of Corporate Affairs at John Keells Holdings and Vice President, Marketing of Cinnamon Hotels elaborated on the country’s biggest private-sector mixed-development investment project – Cinnamon Life - comprising what will be Sri Lanka’s largest hotel, as well as office and residential spaces. With a focal point on boosting city tourism, while contributing to the development of peripheral sectors, the project has already attracted high levels of global investor interest, he added.

Infomate Pvt Ltd. was the Platinum sponsor of the webinar.

Further details regarding membership of the Council and its activities can be obtained from the Secretariat of the Sri Lanka – Canada Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, No. 50, Navam Mawatha, Colombo 2. E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Tel.: 011-5588861, 5588800.