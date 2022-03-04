Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presents Letter of Credence in Czech Republic

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented the Letter of Credence to the President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman at the Prague Castle, accrediting as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka to the Czech Republic on 23 February 2022.

The credential ceremony commenced at the First Courtyard of the Prague Castle, where Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe inspected the Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic.

Following the Guard of Honour, Ambassador Jayesinghe proceeded to the Throne Room where the Letter of Credence was presented to President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman. The Czech President was assisted by senior officials. Six Ambassadors namely from Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay and Republic of Guinea-Bissau also presented Letters of Credence to the President of the Czech Republic on the same day.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka to the President of the Czech Republic and its people.

On the sidelines of the presentation of credentials, meetings were held with high level official of the Government of the Czech Republic. Discussions were also held with the Czech Chamber of Commerce and Association of the Czech Travel Agencies officials, in view of expansion of existing relationships in respective fields.

During the interactions, the Sri Lankan Ambassador recalled the traditionally close and friendly relations and the robust and growing trade, commercial, investment, and tourism opportunities which were enabled through strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. It was agreed to continue promoting investment, tourism, trade and commercial opportunities that will enhance growth and expansion of both nations in the new normal.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in 1998 and was Ambassador in the United Arab Emirates, prior to his appointment in Austria in 2020. The diplomatic career entailed serving in Beijing, People’s Republic of China, Consul General in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China and Deputy High Commissioner in Malaysia.

The Ambassador is a graduate of the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and an alumni of St. Joseph’s College and Royal College in Sri Lanka.