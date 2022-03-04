March 05, 2022
    political Current Affairs

      Take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply -President instructs

    March 04, 2022
    No power cuts from March 05… -Officials

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed all responsible parties to take steps to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

    The President made this observation at a special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat, March (02) regarding the existing power cuts and the fuel issue.

    After lengthy discussions with officials of the Ministries of Power and Energy, it was decided to continue importing fuel without delay, maintaining reserves and supply of fuel and coal for power generation.

    The officials said that there would be no power cuts from March 5.

    The distribution of fuel to all fuel stations across the country will be normalised from March (03). Therefore, the officials urged the public to refrain from collecting fuel out of irrational fear.

    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Basil Rajapaksa, Gamini Lokuge, Udaya Gammanpila, Johnston Fernando, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Ramesh Pathirana, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, Central Bank Governor, Secretary to the President, Principal Advisor to the President, Secretaries of line Cabinet and State Ministries, the Heads and officials of Institutions were present at the discussion.

     

     

     

     

     

