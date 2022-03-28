March 28, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Bilateral naval exercise between Sri Lanka and Indian navies held in seas off Colombo

    March 28, 2022
    Bilateral naval exercise between Sri Lanka and Indian navies held in seas off Colombo

    A bilateral naval exercise between Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Navy commenced in seas off Colombo on 26th March and it will be held until 29th March.

    The exercise is being conducted by Sri Lanka Naval Ship Sayurala and the shipborne Advance Light Helicopter - IN 715 of Indian Naval Ship Sharda, which arrived in Colombo
    on 23rd March. Chief among the exercises demonstrated were deck landing and communication exercises between the ship and helicopter. The exercise is also joined by a group
    of personnel from Sri Lanka Air Force.

    This bilateral naval exercise is expected to increase operational readiness and interoperability between both navies when conducting coordinated search and rescue operations,
    anti-smuggling operations in the Indian Ocean Region as well as to strengthen cooperation between both partners. Further, this kind of naval exercises will pave the way to find
    collective solutions to common maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region as well.

    « Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Peiris meets the Ambassador of South Africa
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya