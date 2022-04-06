 BOI received investment proposals worth over US$ 1.4 billion in the first three months

The Board of Investment today announced that it has received 33 investment proposals worth US$ 1,412 million in the first quarter of this year. This value includes investments of 22 new projects into diverse sectors in Energy projects including fuel and Renewable sources (Solar & Wind), heavy industry, logistic & IT infrastructure sectors as well as investments into 11 project expansions. The number of new investment proposals received in the first quarter 2022 has shown an 80% increase over the corresponding period of the year 2021.

In addition, during the first three months of the year, BOI has signed agreements worth of US$ 765 Mn with several leading investors doubling the number of agreements signed for new investments during 1st quarters of 2021.

The BOI has continued to maintain the investor confidence through its strong facilitation process leading to attraction of new investments as well as investment for project expansions despite the impact of the pandemic and resultant economic conditions.

Having identified the importance of much needed foreign exchange inflow to the country in this juncture, work is in progress to establish a special unit styled “Investment Facilitation Centre (IFC)” within the BOI premises to expedite investment approval process in collaboration with line agencies, by way of granting all the necessary approvals both internal & external for project establishment through a central facilitation point.

In the first quarter 2022, BOI has made significant strides towards digitization of the investor service process by introducing paperless import export documentation for Customs approvals and automating payment of export verification charges, thus providing efficient and transparent procedures for the benefit of the investors.

In addition, action has been initiated to provide readily available developed lands for investment projects for identified sectors such as Textile & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Agro-base industries, Electrical and Electronic, Steel & Heavy Industry as well as the ICT sector creating opportunities for investors to set up business ventures in Sri Lanka.

Other initiatives undertaken in the first quarter of this year includes the relaunching of the BOI website to ensure the availability of updated information to assist potential investors to better understand the business and investment climate to make informed decisions on investments.

BOI believes that all the initiatives undertaken and other planned activities will better facilitate existing and potential investors to conduct seamless operations and establish new ventures.

-BOI