Bangladesh corporate sector ready to expand economic cooperation with Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Bangladesh said that profound historical and cultural relations have lasted between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and it is time to deepen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne highlighted the idea at a meeting held with the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin in Dhaka on 3 April 2022.

Both the High Commissioner and the President discussed the necessity of diversifying export baskets of the two countries and the importance of finalizing the proposed Preferential Trading Agreement (PTA) which is presently under negotiation.

The possibilities of strengthening cooperation in the field of trade, tourism, shipping, energy, investment, agriculture, healthcare and education were also discussed. The High Commissioner described the initiatives which were taken by the High Commission to promote the focus areas and requested the cooperation of FBCCI in implementing the proposed initiatives while engaging in active economic cooperation.

FBCCI President Uddin stated that the Federation and the business communities have a high level of interest towards the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement and economic cooperation between the countries could be further strengthened through the proposed PTA. He agreed to extend the cooperation of FBCCI to deepen the economic cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner invited a business delegation of FBCCI to visit Sri Lanka at a mutually convenient time and the FBCCI President together with other officials welcomed the idea of the High Commissioner and stated that a delegation would be organized in due course.

The First Secretary (Commercial) of the High Commission of Sri Lanka Srimali Jayarathna participated in the discussion.