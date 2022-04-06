GCE A/L achievers from naval families awarded scholarships

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne awarded scholarships to children of naval personnel, for their academic excellence at the General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE A/L) – 2020. The ceremony in this regard was held at the Admiral Somathilake Dissanayake Auditorium, Navy Headquarters (06th April 2022).

The visionary programme, carried out with the sponsorship of Naval Welfare Fund, saw 42 children who obtained 9 A passes at the GCE A/L2020 receiving

scholarships. The children who were eligible for the scholarships, were from families of fallen, missing, retired and serving naval personnel. Accordingly, Commander of the Navy

handed over a cheque worth Rs. 50000.00 to each student, stimulating them further for better achievements.

The event was organized under the supervision of Director General Services, Rear Admiral Neville Ubayasiri. Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayaratne, Deputy Chief

of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Upul De Silva, Director Generals, flag-rank officers, a group of officers and sailors from the Navy Headquarters,

scholarship recipient and their parents were present on this occasion.

SL Navy