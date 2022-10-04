Establishment of a ‘Food Policy Committee’

The Government has recently implemented a multi – sector mechanism with the objective of formulating a strategy that aligns from the grassroots level to the upper level when taking decisions on ensuring food security as well as nutrition. The said mechanism ensures the guidance as well as the supervision for the entire mechanism of essential food production and distribution and the capability of obtaining essential food rations for those liable to be discriminated within the society at various administrative levels.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the memorandum submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the establishment of the ‘Food Policy Committee’ with the participation of heads of the relevant institutions and chaired by the Secretary to the President in order to build trust among producers, traders as well as customers on monitoring the supply chains within the country as well as the short–term issues prevailing with regard to supply, prices and marketing with a view to implementing the mechanism formally and efficiently and to implement other long– term programmes.