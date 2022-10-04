Submission of the draft Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year (FY) 2023 to Parliament.

Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to draft the draft of the Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year (FY) 2023 at their meeting held on 22.08.2022. Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers considered the draft Appropriation Bill for the Year 2023 in relation to each Expenditure Head. The total Recurrent Expenditure for the Year 2023 has been estimated as Rs. 4,634 billion while total Capital Expenditure has been estimated at Rs. 3,245 billion.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies to submit to Parliament the draft Appropriation Bill for the Year 2023, after publishing the same in the Government Gazette