October 06, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates at their current levels

    October 06, 2022
    The Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates at their current levels

    The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at its meeting held on 05 October 2022, decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank at their current levels of 14.50 per cent and 15.50 per cent, respectively.

    In arriving at this decision, the Board considered the latest macroeconomic conditions, expected developments and macroeconomic projections.

    The Board noted the tight monetary conditions prevailing at present, the decelerating pace of inflation, and the envisaged disinflation path in the near term supported by both domestic and global factors.

    The Board was of the view that the monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight to achieve the envisaged disinflation path in the period ahead. The contractionary fiscal policies would complement the effects of tight monetary policy measures already in place, helping to mitigate any build-up of aggregate demand pressures, thereby anchoring inflation expectations and bringing down headline inflation to the targeted level of 4-6 per cent over the medium term.

    FULL TEXT  https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/sites/default/files/cbslweb_documents/press/pr/press_20221006_Monetary_Policy_Review_No_7_2022_e_W83r9.pdf

    « Twenty Second Amendment Bill to the Constitution approved for the Second Reading at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice.
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya