    Remembrance Poppy Day: The first poppy flower pinned on the President

    The first poppy flower was pinned on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the occasion of the remembrance of the Poppy Day, which held this afternoon (06) at the Parliament premises.

    Major General Ruwan Wanigasuriya, the President of Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen’s Association, pinned the first poppy on the President.

    Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen’s Association annually organizes Poppy Day to remember the fallen war heroes of the World Wars and raise funds.

    The funds will be spent on the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes, and disable soldiers

    The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Ex- Servicemen's Association, Lt. Col. Ajith Siyambalapitiya, the Treasurer, Major P.K.C. Shantilal Kankanamge, Poppy Commemoration Committee members Capt. T.M.H. Madugalla, A. Padmasiri, Chulin Sirimevan and other officials participated in this event.

