Members appointed to the National Policy and Economic Stabilization Sub-Committees appointed by the National Council

The second meeting of the National Council, which was established according to a motion moved to Parliament by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, was held Oct (06) at the Parliament Complex. It was chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, members were appointed for the two sub-committees that were decided to be appointed in the first meeting of the ''National Council&''These two sub-committees were appointed to determine the general priorities of the Parliament in relation to the formulation of short, medium and long-term national policies and to reach agreement on the short and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

The members of the sub-committee for identification of priorities in short, medium and long term national policy formulation are Minister Naseer Ahmed, Members of Parliament Pavitra Vanniarachchi, Sagara Kariyawasam, Vajira Abeywardena, Asanka Navaratne, Mano Ganesan, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ali Sabri Rahim, Palani Digambaram, Rauf Hakeem, Namal Rajapakse, Johnston Fernando and A. L. M. Ataullah.

The members of the sub-committee for identifying short and medium term programs related to economic stabilization are Ministers Tiran Alas, Naseer Ahmed, State Minister Sisira Jayakodi, Members of Parliament Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, Vajira Abeywardena, Asanka Navaratne, Risad Badiuddin, Palani Digambaram, Patali Champika Ranawaka, M. Rameswaran, Mano Ganesan and A. L. M. Ataullah. It has also been decided to meet these two sub-committees today(07). The National Council meets under the chairmanship of the Speaker, and the Prime Minister, the Leader of the House, the Chief Government Whip, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Opposition Whip are its members. In addition, the National Council consists of MPs representing Parliament from recognized political parties.