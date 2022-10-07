Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Sri Lanka pays a courtesy call on the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Sri Lanka H.E Bonnie Horbach paid a courtesy call on Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in Parliament Oct; (05)

The Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera was also present on the occasion.

The Ambassador conveyed the intention of returning to Sri Lanka valuable local artifacts placed for display in Netherlands museums as a gesture of good will. Furthermore, the

development opportunities in tourism between the two countries were also discussed during this visit. The cordial discussion between them focused on several matters of mutual

interests.