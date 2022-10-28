October 28, 2022
    Sri Lanka Ambassador to the Philippines pays courtesy call on the Secretary (Minister) of the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines

     

    Sri Lanka Ambassador to the Philippines, Shobini Gunasekera, paid a courtesy call on Secretary (Minister) of the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines Susan V. Ople.

     

    Discussions were focused on exploring possible avenues for cooperation including the sharing of experiences and best practices between the two countries, and upskilling and reskilling of the workforce.

     

    Also present at the meeting were incoming Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation of the Department of Migrant Worker Affairs Atty. Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency Bernard P. Olalia and Second Secretary/Head of Chancery of the Embassy PG.P. Kaushalya,.

     

     

    Embassy of Sri Lanka

    Manila

     

