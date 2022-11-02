Speaker endorses the certificate on two Bills

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on the Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and the Registration of Documents (Amendment) Bill Oct (31).

Accordingly, the said three Bills will come to effect from October 31 st 2022 as the Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Act No. 31 of 2022 and the Registration of Documents

(Amendment) Act No. 32 of 2022.