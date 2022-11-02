November 02, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Speaker endorses the certificate on two Bills

    November 02, 2022
    Speaker endorses the certificate on two Bills

    Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament endorsed the certificate on the Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and the Registration of Documents (Amendment) Bill
    Oct (31).

    Accordingly, the said three Bills will come to effect from October 31 st 2022 as the Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Act No. 31 of 2022 and the Registration of Documents
    (Amendment) Act No. 32 of 2022.

    « The only leader who could drive forward the J. R. Jayawardena vision to enrich the country is President Ranil Wickremesinghe -Ven. Palpola Vipassi Thera The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya