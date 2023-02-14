Parliament to convene from 21 st to 24 th

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Parliament is scheduled to convene from 21st to 24 th .

This has been decided at the first meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (10) under the chairmanship of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, February 21 st at 9:30 am. From 9.30 am to 5.00 pm Four Regulations under the Sri Lanka Tea Board Law published under the Gazettes 2245/29, 2248/36, 2248/37 and 2258/14 as well as Regulations under the Companies Act published under the Gazette 2303/07 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate, the Secretary General said.

Thereafter, time has been allotted for the debate pertaining to the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm. On Wednesday the 22 nd from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm, Two Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under the Gazettes 2299/46 and 2299/47 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for Questions at the Adjournment Time accordingly.

On Thursday the 23 rd , from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm three Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published under the Gazettes 2309/40, 2311/08 and 2311/18 and Notification under

the Excise Ordinance published under the Gazette 2290/24 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate, the Secretary General said.

Thereafter, two private member Bills, namely; Institution of Building Services Engineering & Technology of Sri Lanka (Incorporation) Bill and the Rathanatissa Peace Foundation (Incorporation) Bill are to be directed to the Legislative Standing Committee following its Second Reading.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition is scheduled from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm. On Friday the 24 th time has been allotted for the Votes of Condolence on 4 late Hon. Members. Accordingly, Votes of Condolence on the late Hon. Members Hon. Rohan Abeygunasekera, Hon. Abdul Bais Kamardeen, Hon. Athauda Senevirathna, Hon. Tissa R. Balalle are scheduled to be taken up from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.