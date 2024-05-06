War Heroes Commemoration Flag’ pinned on President

In a declaration of War Heroes Commemoration Month, the National War Heroes Flag was pinned on President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (06) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Chairman of the Ranaviru Seva Authority, Major General Nishantha Manage (Retired), presented the Ranaviru flag to the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Annually, the month of May is officially designated as ‘War Heroes Commemoration Month’, serving as a solemn tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity during the protracted three-decade-long conflict.

A considerable number of servicemen from the tri-forces made the ultimate sacrifice for the country, while an equivalent number suffered injuries in the on-going struggle against terrorism.

Each year marking the commencement of Ranaviru month, the national war hero flag is ceremonially pinned to the esteemed President by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces during the first week of May. The President of the Ranaviru Seva Authority also presented President Ranil Wickremesinghe with a model plaque of the Ranaviru flag.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals including the President’s Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired) and other distinguished guests.