Maldivian Envoy meets State Minister of Defence

High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Sri Lanka H.E. Ali Faiz paid a courtesy call on the State Minister of Defence in Sri Lanka Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at the State Ministry of Defence in Colombo (April 12).

H.E. Faiz was accorded a warm reception by the Minister upon his arrival at the State Ministry premises and both high officials held a cordial discussion on matters of bilateral importance and mutual relevance.

During the discussion, the State Minister recalled the long held cordial relationship between the two countries and further added that Maldives has always been a friend to Sri Lanka.

The visiting High Commissioner assuring the fullest support to Sri Lanka, also expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka for being a friend to the Maldives.

The State Minister and the High Commissioner exchanged mementos to symbolize the meeting and as a gesture of goodwill.

Defence Attaché of the Maldivian High Commission Lt. Col. Hassan Amir was also present at the occasion.

-Defence