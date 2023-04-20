April 21, 2023
    Department of Samurdhi Development and Sri Lanka Police called before COPA

    The Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) Sate Minister Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated that Department of Samurdhi Development and Sri Lanka Police have been called before COPA during the next sitting week.

    Accordingly, next Tuesday, the 25 th , the Department of Samurdhi Development has been called before the Committee on Public Accounts and it is scheduled to look into matters based on the reports of the Auditor General related to the previous years and the current performance. Moreover, the COPA Chair said that the Sri Lanka Police has been summoned before COPA on the 26 th , Wednesday to examine the Auditor General&#39;s reports and current performance.

