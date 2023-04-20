April 21, 2023
    Institutions including the Sri Lankan Airlines Limited summoned before COPE

    Institutions including the Sri Lankan Airlines Limited, Land Reforms Commission, University Grants Commission have been scheduled to be summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises during the coming Sitting week.


    Accordingly, Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation have been summoned before COPE on the 25 th . On the 26 th , the Land Reforms Commission have been summoned to review the progress of implementing directives issued at the COPE meeting held on 21.10.2022.

    Furthermore, the Sri Lankan Airlines Limited have been called before COPE on the 27 th and the University Grants Commission is scheduled be present on the 28 th . The Vocational Training Authority of Sri Lanka is scheduled to be called before COPE on the 09 th May to review the progress of implementing directives issued at the COPE meeting held on 23.03.2023.

