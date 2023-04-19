April 20, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 20 April 2023

    April 20, 2023
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

